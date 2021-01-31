FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

