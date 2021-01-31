FY2021 EPS Estimates for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Raised by Analyst

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

FEYE stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 117,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FireEye by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 85,360 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in FireEye by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 54,693 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

