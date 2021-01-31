FY2021 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HOYA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. HOYA has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $141.08.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.