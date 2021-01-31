FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.58.
H stock opened at C$29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.63. The stock has a market cap of C$17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. Hydro One Limited has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.57.
Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
