FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

