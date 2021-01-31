FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $379,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 49.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

