G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.09.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

