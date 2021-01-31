G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 7%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.13. 1,725,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,186,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

