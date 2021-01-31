G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFSZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

GFSZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. G4S has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.28.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

