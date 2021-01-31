Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,123,000 after buying an additional 215,003 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 365,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 139,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

