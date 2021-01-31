Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

