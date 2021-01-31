GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE GLOG opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

