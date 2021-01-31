Gatechain Token Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.
Gatechain Token Profile
Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “
Gatechain Token Token Trading
