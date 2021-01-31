Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gatos Silver stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

