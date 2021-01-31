GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $124,216.82. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $30,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,528 shares of company stock worth $1,868,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.