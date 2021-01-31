GBS Inc.’s (NYSE:GBS) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

GBS’s (NYSE:GBS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. GBS had issued 1,270,589 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $21,600,013 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During GBS’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GBS stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. GBS has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

