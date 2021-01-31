GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.94 ($34.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €28.54 ($33.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.34 and its 200-day moving average is €29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.