Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of GECFF opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

