Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $16.24 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

