Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,371,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,949,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 96,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 325,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

