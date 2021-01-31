Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,522. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

