Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 165,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,168,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 868,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.