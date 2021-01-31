Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,966,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

