Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.