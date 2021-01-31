Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 113,552,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,204,578. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.