Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,460,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,149,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

