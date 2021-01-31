Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

