Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.24. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 424,535 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 61.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.