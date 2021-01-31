Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.24. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 424,535 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 61.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
