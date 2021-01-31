Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

