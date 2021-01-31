Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 130,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.