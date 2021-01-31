GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $25,136.60 and $11.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120,128.42 or 3.66967882 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,396,253 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

