GFG Capital LLC Acquires 6,962 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $571,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 98,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 664,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,891. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

