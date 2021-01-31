GFG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,747 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

