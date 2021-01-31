GFG Capital LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

WMT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

