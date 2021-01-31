GFG Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $328.68. 1,258,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,619. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

