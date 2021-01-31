GFG Capital LLC Takes $78,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 3,438,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,537. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

