Giant (GIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,364.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 176.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Giant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $320,235.59 and $24,364.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 230% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,991,704 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

