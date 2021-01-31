Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,056.04 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,081.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,149.37.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

