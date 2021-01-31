Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

