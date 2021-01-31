Gleason Group Inc. Has $151,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

