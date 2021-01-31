GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zendesk by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,096.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

