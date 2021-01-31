GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 12,211 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of AB opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.