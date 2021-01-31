GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $164,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $250.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

