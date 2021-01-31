GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USHY stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.