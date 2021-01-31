GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 13,130 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

