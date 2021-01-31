GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 708 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 708 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,490 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

