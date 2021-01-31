Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.57 Million

Analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce sales of $70.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.86 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $282.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.15 million to $296.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.95 million, with estimates ranging from $259.81 million to $286.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million.

GMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 362,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

