Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

