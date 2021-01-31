Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

