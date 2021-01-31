Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Down 10%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) (TSE:GRC)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 211,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 115,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.30 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (GRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

